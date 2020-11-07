Armenian cleric: Pashinyan is mentally ill, and he's leading Armenia to death

By Trend





Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is mentally ill and needs treatment, he is leading the country to death, an Armenian cleric, the senior altarpiece of the Vysoko-Petrovsky Monastery in Moscow - monk Kosma (Ruben) Mkrtchyan, Trend reports.

"Nicol is a walking disaster. He is to blame for all our troubles today," said the cleric.

"It is enough to look at the battles taking place in Karabakh. Unfortunately, some in Yerevan still believe that we will get something from Nikol. Those who brought Pashinyan to power knew well that he had serious mental problems. Now we know this too. A person with such problems cannot hold a responsible position in any country. But people need time to understand and digest this truth. Nicola and Anna need to be pressured to understand that people don't want them. They must leave," Mkrtchyan noted.