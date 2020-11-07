TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers bans entry-exit in several cities, districts

06 November 2020 [18:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


From 00:00 (GMT+4) on November 7 to 06:00 on December 1, entry and exit to the administrative territories of the cities of Mingachevir, Shaki, Lankaran, Sabirabad, villages of Javad, Turkadi, Galagayin and Kurkandi of the Sabirabad district, as well as Aghstafa, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba and Khachmaz districts, have been suspended, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

As reported, the restrictions did not apply to the movement of special equipment and vehicles transporting goods in these directions.

