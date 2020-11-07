President Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss situation on Karabakh conflict

By Trend





The current state of affairs in terms of combating the coronavirus pandemic in the regions of the Russian Federation, as well as the situation around the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, were discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said at the meeting on Nov. 6, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"The views on the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the efforts to resolve the conflict were exchanged," Peskov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.