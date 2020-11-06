MFA hails UN's decision to hold special session upon President Aliyev's initiative

By Trend

The resolution of the UN General Assembly adopted in connection with its special session related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is another brilliant triumph of the humane visionary foreign policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports on Nov.6.

As the ministry reminded, on May 4, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during the online summit of the contact group on combating the COVID-19 pandemic of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), came up with an initiative to convene the 31st special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to fighting against the COVID-19, and the initiative was supported by most UN member states.

"On July 10, 2020, the UN General Assembly convened a special session dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made appropriate decisions on the governing structures of the session,” the ministry also reminded. “In order to carry out difficult work of adopting a resolution that was to determine the session’s modality. The assembly’s chairman appointed the permanent representatives of Azerbaijan and Canada to UN as mediators. Intensive and comprehensive negotiations were carried out for three months with the participation of 193 UN member states.”

According to the ministry, on November 5, 2020, the UN General Assembly adopted ‘Special Session of the General Assembly in response to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)’ resolution at its plenary meeting.

In accordance with the resolution, on the basis of the initiative put forward by the president of Azerbaijan on behalf of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, it was decided to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government on December 3-4 this year, dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, said the ministry.

“As part of the opening of this important event, which will consist of an opening, general debates, a special joint presentation of UN agencies and final segments, it’s planned the speech of the Chairman of the UN General Assembly, UN Secretary General, as well as a speech of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, as its chairman,” the ministry noted.