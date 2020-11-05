Analyst: Yerevan aware Tehran doesn't agree with occupation of Azerbaijani lands

By Trend





The latest statement of the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan once again demonstrated the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian political scientist Mirza Rasoul Esmaeilzadeh told Trend.

According to Esmaeilzadeh, Iran has never reconciled with the occupation, and therefore the Supreme Leader reiterated Iran's position.

Esmaeilzadeh said that the Iranian media must support Tehran's right position.

He further stressed that the region countries, especially Armenia, already know that Iran does not agree with the continuation of occupation.

"In any case, Azerbaijan has the right to liberate its territories from occupation," said the expert.

"Iran considers Azerbaijan's actions justified in this issue and insists on supporting the territorial integrity of this country. At the same time, another neighboring country – Armenia must understand that it must end its occupation,” he noted.

The analyst also emphasized that because Armenia has occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories of Azerbaijan, with supporting radical groups and separatism in the region since the end of the Soviet era.

"The UN also condemned the occupation by Armenia. If Armenia wants permanent peace, security and sustainable development in the region, it must end this occupation," he said.