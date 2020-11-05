Security Council secretary: Azerbaijani President shaping new security system of Caucasus

The Azerbaijani supreme commander today is shaping the security system not only of Azerbaijan but also of the Caucasus as a whole, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council, Colonel General Ramil Usubov said, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

The secretary stressed that this process must not be considered only on the local plane, on the scale of Azerbaijan.

"The actions of our leader are of great global importance, affecting the entire Caucasus region, which will lead to new and important adjustments even in the Euro-Atlantic area,” Usubov said.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Azerbaijani president, peace and security will reign in the Caucasus region, which for centuries has been the area of numerous conflicts, ethnic and religious differences, separatist wars,” Usubov said.

“The new security configuration that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is creating in the entire Caucasus region based on the example of Azerbaijan can completely change the history and situation in the region, where battles and wars were waged throughout history,” the secretary said.

"It will bring historical justice related to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, lasting peace and security to the Caucasus,” the security added. “The new situation is created by the Azerbaijani president in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in fact, will give an impetus to extinguish the hotbeds of conflicts in the entire region and curb ethnic separatism. At the same time, the influence and pressure from certain forces in the Caucasus, which has repeatedly become a hot spot amid the clash of interests of the superpowers, will be minimized.”

“The Azerbaijani president has reiterated that the Armenian people suffer most of all from this conflict,” Usubov said. “The citizens of this country, with limited economic potential, were doomed to poverty because the country's scanty budget was mainly spent for waging unjust wars, as well as the complete isolation of this country from all energy and logistics projects. Over time, Armenia's losses will increase and the country will collapse.”

“From this point of view, the status quo which is being formed now can be a great opportunity for the Armenian people,” the secretary said. “This country will be exempted from huge military spending. From this point of view, I can say that the historical justice brought by President Aliyev to the Nagorno-Karabakh region will grant Armenia real independence.”

“Therefore, the Armenian people must show wisdom and force their government to take into account the new realities that have arisen amid the changes in the economic and political situation and security configuration in the Caucasus,” Usubov said.

The secretary stressed that the establishment of peace in the Caucasus will greatly increase the importance of the logistics, trade, economic, and energy partnership in the region, as well as open up new opportunities.

"The new configuration of security, the author of which is Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, is a useful, effective opportunity for all regional countries, a real basis for their further development,” the secretary added.

“The new status quo, which will be formed as a result of the victory of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, will greatly strengthen Azerbaijan not only as an economic power in the Caucasus but also as a sole leader in all spheres in the region,” Usubov said.

“Azerbaijan will become an important economic and political actor in the Euro-Atlantic area and will be recognized as an even more important player in the international arena,” the secretary said.

“From now on, the countries which faced ethnic separatism will also refer to a very effective model for solving their problems - the policy that will bring justice related to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the author of which is President Ilham Aliyev,” the secretary said.

“In other words, the Azerbaijani president has unambiguously consolidated the inviolability of the principle of territorial integrity in the international arena, dealing a strong blow to the growing threat of ethnic separatism covering the entire world,” Usubov said.

“The neutralization of the long-term terrorism, illegal drugs and arms smuggling in Nagorno-Karabakh region by the president is another important contribution of Azerbaijan to the fight against international terrorism," Usubov said.