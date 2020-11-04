Foreign Ministry distorts Armenian president's lie

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva has said that the Armenian president distorted facts in an interview with Russia's RBC TV channel.

“He lied on history, demography, economic status of Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast,” Abdullayeva wrote on her official Twitter account on November 4.

“He said more than 1 million Armenians left Azerbaijan in the late 1980s. There were 390.505 Armenians according to the 1989 census,” Abdullayeva said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Around one million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their homes as a result of the Armenian occupation.