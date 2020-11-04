Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull renewable energy cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Ukraine have discussed cooperation opportunities in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry website reported on November 3.

During an online meeting between the Azerbaijan Energy Ministry and the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine, the parties were briefed on the work done in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in Azerbaijan and the current projects implemented.

State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy saving of Ukraine noted aspects such as the legislation and public policy in the relevant field, the main priorities, the government support to the field, growth trend of the installed capacity of renewable energy stations, international cooperation in the field, etc.

It should be noted that the event was organized to exchange experience and information on renewable energy and energy efficiency, as well as to discuss cooperation opportunities.

Moreover, during the meeting, Head of Administration of Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency Zaur Mammadov underlined the large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces, causing destruction and fires in civilian objects by firing from heavy artillery and missiles at the densely populated Azerbaijani cities and villages located far from the conflict zone, as well as targeting the energy infrastructure of Azerbaijan since September 27.

In turn, Acting Head of State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine Konstantin Gora expressed his hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its borders.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Ministry of Energy, Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency and the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency led by Head of Administration Zaur Mammadov and Deputy Head and representatives led by Acting Head of State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine Kostiantyn Gura.

Ukraine was Azerbaijan’s second largest trade turnover partner among CIS countries, with a trade turnover worth $590.2 million during the period of January-September 2020.

Thus, Azerbaijan's export to Ukraine during the reporting period amounted to $280.4 million, while import to Azerbaijan amounted to $309.7 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $623.2 million during the same period last year.