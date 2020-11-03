Armenian forces retreat suffering heavy casualties after violating cease-fire

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces suffered heavy casualties in manpower and military equipment during Azerbaijan’s counter-offensive operations on November 2 and on the night leading to November 3, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

The Azerbaijan Army units and human settlements came under attack of Armenian troops with the use of various small arms, howitzers and mortars.

The combat operations continued mainly in the direction of Aghdere, Khojavend, Zangilan and Gubadli.

During the day and nighttime, a large number of Armenian troops, 4 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 1 - KUB air defense missile system, 9 - different types of howitzers and 2 - trucks loaded with ammunition were destroyed, the ministry said.

At present, our troops are monitoring the operational situation.

In a separate report on November 2, the Defence Ministry shared the video of destruction of Armenian troops at the point of permanent deployment, trenches, and firing positions was destroyed by precise strikes. Armenian headquarter also came under fire in the G?rm?z? Bazar village of Khojavand region.

Armenian "KUB" air defence missile, UAV destroyed

Furthermore, Azerbaijani Army units destroyed Armenian"KUB" air defense missile system located in the Chardagli village of the Terter region (the former Magavuz village of the Aghdere region), on November 2, at about 6.00 p.m. local time.

Another Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that to carry out a flight over the front was shot down at 09:50 a.m. local time on November 3.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on September 27 when Armenian armed forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands made military provocations against Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions. The ongoing clashes mark the most intense fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached. Armenia's offensive prompted immediate Azerbaijan’s counter-attack measures.

In retaliation, Azerbaijani troops have so far liberated the occupied cities of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Gubadli, as well as dozens of villages, settlements and strategic heights in the districts of Tartar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavend, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar.