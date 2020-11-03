Armenia actively using phosphorus shells against civilian objects

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia is actively using phosphorus shells against civilian objects in Azerbaijan, Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev wrote in Twitter on November 2.

“Decomposition of Armenia-fired phosphorus projectiles to Fuzuli region on the 8th of October. While actively using phosphorus shells against civilian objects, Armenia’s accusations against Azerbaijan is typical blame-shifting and tactics of escaping responsibility,” Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account.

He tweeted that ANAMA experts identified and decommissioned phosphorus projectiles fired to Fuzuli on October 8.

“On October 8, Armenia fired phosphorus projectile to Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan. It did not explode on impact zone. ANAMA experts have identified it and decommissioned. By use of phosphorus Armenia sets fire in Shusha forests to cover cameras of drones with white smoke,” he said.

Hajiyev also posted photos of the decommissioned projectile and ANAMA experts working at the scene.

The presidential aide added that Armenia has a wide practice of using phosphorus munitions.

“Armenia has a wide practice of usage of phosphorus munitions. [During] 2016 Four Day April escalation Armenia fired phosphorus projectiles to Askipara village of Tartar region. We invited OSCE representatives and military attaches, and with their participation, unexploded ordnance was neutralized,” Hajiyev tweeted, posting photos of the said international observers visiting the scene.

Hajiyev also recalled the use of rockets with cluster munitions during the attack on Barda on October 28.

“The biggest single loss of life was on October 28, when 21 people were killed and 70 others injured in a rocket attack on Azerbaijani town of Barda, located some 30km from the area of active hostilities. Rockets reportedly carried cluster munitions,” he said.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.



Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.



Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.