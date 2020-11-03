Armenian terror protested in California

By Trend





The Azerbaijani community in California, USA organized a protest rally against Armenian terror. During the march, which began on Columbus Avenue in San Francisco, our compatriots, holding placards with Azerbaijani flags and slogans such as "Stop child mortality", "Stop Armenian terrorism!", drew the attention of those around to the Armenian terror.

They condemned the ongoing military provocations of Armenia against our country, the rocket fire on civilians living in Ganja, Barda cities, and other settlements, the killing of civilians, infants, and the destruction of settlements.

Our compatriots called on the world community to support the just struggle of Azerbaijan and not to turn a blind eye to the Armenian terror.



