Azerbaijan prepares report on Ganja damages after Armenia's attacks, sends it to int'l organizations

By Trend





The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has prepared an interim report on historical and religious architectural monuments seriously damaged due to missile attacks on Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the Office of the Ombudsman.

The report was sent to international organizations, national human rights institutions, organizations representing various religious communities and denominations.

The document contains information collected during the monitoring, which was carried out by the ombudsman in the Imamzade Complex and the Russian Orthodox Church of Alexander Nevsky, which suffered from the shelling of Ganja with ballistic missiles.

The report also highlights the gross violation of international humanitarian law by Armenia, including 1954 Hague Convention, 1972 UNESCO Convention, 4th Geneva Convention, 1992 European Convention and other norms of international law.

Via the report, Azerbaijani ombudsman called all the mentioned structures to make appropriate efforts to bring the occupying Armenia to international legal responsibility.