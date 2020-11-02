Anti-Russian campaign launched by Armenian political scientists

By Trend





Armenian political scientists seem to have started an anti-Russian campaign, following Armenia's losses in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

For exmaple, Armenian political scientist Stepan Grigoryan, funded by the Soros Foundation, has accused Russia of being unreliable as a partner.

He noted that contrary to expectations, Russia refused to support Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Moreover, the political scientist complained about the low-quality Russian weapons and military equipment with which it supplies Armenia.

"Russian weapons lag behind the weapons that Turkey and Israel are supplying to Azerbaijan. Drones, self-propelled guns are working very well, but Russian weapons are not good enough. Russia is not reliable as a political or military partner,” said Grigoyan.

During the aggravation of the conflict, Yerevan has repeatedly appealed to Russia for help in the framework of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but Moscow stated that support can be provided only if Armenia faces a direct threat on its own territory.