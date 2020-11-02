Russian journalist: Mercenaries from Russia going to Karabakh to fight for Armenians

By Trend





Journalist for the 'Kommersant' newspaper, expert on the post-Soviet space, Kirill Krivosheev writes in social networks that Russians go to fight in Karabakh as mercenaries, and each of them has his own motivation, Trend reports citing an article published on the dialog.ua portal.

Kirill Krivosheev writes about this on his Telegram channel.

He stated that he personally knew one such person, who had previously served in the Russian army, fought in Chechnya and South Ossetia.

“This man is going to fight for the Armenians in Karabakh, as he "ideologically supports them”," said the journalist.

At the same time, as noted by Krivosheev, this mentioned person wants money for participation in the armed clashes - $1,500.

Yet, the journalist points out that the information was unchecked - as he didn't check the documents, didn't see the tickets, and so on.



