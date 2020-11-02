Azerbaijan's MP talks parliamentary elections in Georgia

By Trend





The voting process in the parliamentary elections in Georgia took place under normal conditions, MP of Azerbaijan Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

Arzu Naghiyev headed the Azerbaijani delegation to observe the elections in Georgia.

“According to preliminary data, no serious violations were recorded during the voting. The voting procedure was organized based on the observance of the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia is awaiting the announcement of the final election results by the Central Election Commission (CEC),” said Naghiyev.

According to the latest data on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia, the Georgian Dream party won 48.15 percent in the parliamentary elections according to the proportional system after counting the votes from 99.9 percent of the polling stations.