ANAMA receives emergency calls regarding shells falling on Azerbaijan’s territory Nov. 1

By Trend





On 1 November, 2020 Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) received 14 emergency calls from the 102 Service Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs about shells falling on the territory of Azerbaijan’s Agjabadi, Fuzuli, Goranboy and Tartar regions, Trend reports citing ANAMA.

The ANAMA said that as response action to these calls the agency in close coordination with the specialists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted 17 emergency and operational clearance field missions in Garadolag, Hajilar villages of Agjabedi region, Arayatli, Alkhanli, Shukurbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Horadiz city, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Buruj village, Shah, Shikharkh, Narlig settlements and Sh. I. Khatai street of Tartar region.

“As reported, 1 piece of 125 mm artillery shell (OF-26), 1 piece of remote controlled missile, 1 piece of military meteorological radio direction detector and 41 explosive shell remnants were found as a result of the mission,” the report said.

Mine Awareness Specialists conducted mine safety awareness campaign among 42,777 civilians, the ANAMA said.

“In general, from September 27 to November 1, 2020, ANAMA executed 894 special operational emergency field visits as response action to 1063 signals (operational calls),” the report said.



