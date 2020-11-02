Armenian forces retreat in Azerbaijan’s counter-offensive operation

By Azernews









By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces fired at Azerbaijani civilian settlements and army positions on the frontline, using various weapons, including artillery and missiles on November 1 and the night leading to November 2, the Defence Ministry reported today.

During the combat operations continued mainly in the Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli direction, Armenian forces were forced to retreat, suffering losses in personnel and military vehicles in some directions of the front.

A large number of Armenian troops, 4 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 10 - different types of howitzers, 3 - trucks loaded with ammunition, and 5 - other auto vehicles were destroyed in different directions of the front during the operation.

The ministry reported that Armenian forces are facing a shortage of weapons, ammunition, and food supplies. There is also a lack of spare parts for auto and other military vehicles.

In the meantime, the Azerbaijani forces destroyed several auto vehicles and personnel of the Armenian military convoy moving in the Khojavend direction of the front on October 31 at about 17:00 local time.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.