Separatist commander in Karabakh says Putin's plan unacceptable

By Trend





Field commander of the occupation forces of Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh Volodya Avetisyan, speaking to Armenian media outlets, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on returning seven occupied regions around Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan are 'unacceptable', Trend reports, citing Vestnik Kavkaza News Agency.

"Not a single district, not the slightest piece of land can be given away, " Avetisyan said.

According to him, the Armenian separatists intend to stay on the territory of Azerbaijan, and even accused Vladimir Putin of organizing the Karabakh war.

Thus, despite the constant failures on the battlefield, the Armenian Armed Forces are still far from understanding that they have already lost the Karabakh war, and now there is only a senseless death of Armenian soldiers, which could have been avoided if the higher command in Yerevan and on the ground had admitted defeat.

In addition, the Armenian military rejects Russia's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and accuses it of its own problems, based on the desire to permanently occupy the territory of a neighboring state.