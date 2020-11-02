Turkish FM: Azerbaijan has shown to the world that it is a strong state

By Trend





Azerbaijan has shown to the world that it is a strong state, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham, Trend reports.

“Despite all these advantages, the advantage on the battlefield, the legal advantage and the fact that we are right, Azerbaijan, under your leadership, has shown to the world that it is a strong state and nation in the ceasefire and negotiations. There are those who understand this, there are those who do not understand this and there are those who do not want to understand this,” Cavusoglu said.

“Everyone sees what Armenia is doing and that it violates the ceasefire every time. But there are many who do not want to say that, and we are aware of that. For this reason, we will continue to defend our cause by further strengthening our solidarity,” he said.