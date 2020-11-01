Azerbaijan to liberate, take back its territories - Chairman of Russian community of Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan will liberate and take back its territories, MP of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Russian community of Azerbaijan Mikhail Zabelin told reporters during the rally under the slogan "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", Trend reports.

“The occupation of Azerbaijani lands lasted for almost 30 years, the territorial integrity of the country was violated. All of us and the media have tried to bring the truth about the conflict to the world,” he said.

“In recent years, the leadership of Azerbaijan has held high-level meetings with the leaders of various states, humanitarian and interregional forums have been held in the country, which have made a huge contribution to clarifying Azerbaijan's position on the conflict. Azerbaijan demands a fair solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of international law,” Zabelin said.

“Now our armed forces are liberating the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, we will soon restore the territorial integrity of the country and our refugees will return to their homes,” he said.

Zabelin added that Azerbaijan feels the support of fraternal Turkey.

“And, as our President said, this is moral support for Turkey. Of course, it is very important for Azerbaijan to feel the support of the fraternal people,” the official said.

He added that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia will play an important role in the post-war period in ensuring political and economic stability in the region.

“Putin noted that Azerbaijan is fighting on its territory, and the intervention of the CSTO is unacceptable. There are Russians, Jews, Lezgis, Ukrainians, and representatives of many other nationalities and religions in Azerbaijan, and therefore for us this is truly a patriotic war. Azerbaijani president has repeatedly emphasized that we are a self-sufficient republic and our army is technically and professionally well equipped. Citizens of Russian nationality are standing shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijanis to defend the territorial integrity of our country,” Zabelin said.







