Priests also fighting in ranks of Armenian Armed Forces

By Trend

Armenia reaffirmed that Armenian priests are taking part in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in his statement on Oct. 30, Trend reports.

Two priests Ghazaryan and Nersisyan are actively participating in the battles.

"There were battles last night," Hovhannisyan said. "Our priests Ghazaryan and Nersisyan prayed for our soldiers last night and took part in the battles."

Hovhannisyan also showed photographs of priests participating in the battles.

Armenian media earlier reported that peace is at the core of all religions and clergy usually play a role in preventing the conflicts. However, Armenian priests do the opposite. A few hours before the "humanitarian ceasefire regime", the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II called on Armenians to join the war and kill Azerbaijanis.