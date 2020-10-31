Azerbaijan develops website to fight spread of Armenian fake news

By Trend

Young Azerbaijani developers created a special website to fight the spread of Armenian fake news, Trend reports on Oct.31.

Since the beginning of the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Armenians have started creating fake pages, especially on social networks, to spread false ‘news’.

To prevent such cases, the website www.fake.az was developed for mass filing of complaints.

Having visited the site, links can be added to the profiles and sites, to which there is a complaint, without registering. Moreover, through the links entered into the database, complaints can be made to Facebook, Telegram, Apple, Google, and other companies, as well as get acquainted with the reasons for the complaints entered into the database.

Through the @FakeazBot page in the Telegram application, links can be also added to fake news and pages to the database.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.