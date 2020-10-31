Provocation of Armenian delegate suppressed during EU video conference

By Trend





Within the EU's Eastern Partnership initiative, the 5th Energy Panel in the format of an online video conference was held on October 29, the Ministry of Energy told Trend.

The expectations of the Eastern Partnership countries regarding the priorities of energy cooperation for the period after 2020, as well as the development of renewable energy sources (RES) and the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting, going beyond the agenda of the event and making a provocative speech, the representative of Armenia voiced false and hypocritical statements about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, made an attempt to deceive the participants of the event, justify the aggressive policy of Armenia, presenting this country as a victim.

The moderator of the meeting, Anne-Charlotte Burnoville - Head of the International Relations and Expansion Department of the Directorate General of the European Commission for Energy, warning the Armenian delegate that the purpose of the event is to bring together energy experts to discuss issues on the agenda, brought to attention of the delegate that this is not a platform to discuss conflicts.

Otel Huseynov, Acting Chairman of the department of the Energy Ministry, who represented Azerbaijan at the event, before speaking at the event in accordance with the agenda, expressed a strong protest against the Armenian side's attempt to spread false information.

He also informed the participants of the event that since September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces have subjected civilian settlements, socio-cultural and infrastructural facilities of Azerbaijan, as well as strategically important energy infrastructure to intense shelling.

As a result of the shelling with the use of ballistic missiles and prohibited weapons of cities and villages far from the war zone, many civilians were killed and wounded, including children. The participants of the event were also informed that the energy infrastructure of Azerbaijan was targeted within the Armenian aggression.

Huseynov also informed the organizers and participants of the event that such provocative statements by the Armenian side hinder the course of the event and the discussion of current issues.