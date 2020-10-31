TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan shows footage of liberated Khudaferin village

30 October 2020 [17:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has released a video footage from Khudaferin village, Jabrayil district, recently liberated by Azerbaijani army from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.


