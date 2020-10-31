Some int'l organizations remain silent on Armenia shelling Azerbaijani civilians - expert

By Trend





Launching missiles from prohibited weapons onto civilian population of Azerbaijani Barda district is a war crime of Armenia, Deputy Chairman of the Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Editor-in-Chief of the New Azerbaijan newspaper Hikmat Babaoghlu told Trend.

“Armenians think that these crimes will not be condemned and will remain unpunished. Therefore, international human rights organizations should not remain silent about the Armenians’ actions, who target the civilian population," he said.

"Such attacks on Ganja and Barda are not only war crimes, but also terrorist acts committed at the state level,” the chief editor said.

“Unfortunately, some human rights organizations are silent about these crimes committed by the Armenians. In fact, this is tantamount to supporting Armenia. I believe that from now on, the relevant human rights institutions, international and humanitarian organizations, individual states, having seriously condemned the occupier, should demand that it refrain from such steps,” Babaoghlu said.

“These events reaffirmed the fact that the structures posing as human rights organizations, in fact, are not such, but are simply used as a lever of political pressure on individual states under the pretext of human rights activities. Therefore, Azerbaijan only pins hopes on its army. Anyone who commits a crime against the citizens of Azerbaijan will be punished by our army,” added the deputy chairman.