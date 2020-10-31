Azerbaijan names number of schools heavily damaged by Armenian shellings

By Trend





The buildings of about 50 schools in Azerbaijan fell in total disrepair from the Armenian military provocations, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing, Trend reports on Oct.30.

According to him, Armenia has been committing military provocations against Azerbaijan since September 27 not only in the front zone but also against the civilian population and infrastructure in areas located far from the front.

"As a result, 9 schoolchildren were killed. Aggression against children is a clear example of Armenian terror," Amrullayev said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



