Country registers 1,022 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,022 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 30.

Some 480 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 54,174 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 42,996 patients have recovered, 718 people have died. Currently, 10,460 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,179 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,341,466 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.