Azerbaijan to develop its lands liberates from occupation via its own sources

In the post-war period, the Azerbaijani government at the expense of its financial resources will achieve the revitalization and development of the districts liberated from the Armenian occupation, economic expert Eldaniz Amirov told Trend.

Along with the improvement and construction work, a program should be prepared, which should consist of separate state programs that combine such areas as infrastructure, agriculture, mining, communications, and etc., he added.

Amirov noted that only after the development of this package, the classification and direction of work that must be performed to ensure the socio-economic development of the district will be determined, as well as multi-projects and the concept of conventional projects will be prepared to achieve this goal.

The economist said that after the concept is developed, the existing financial condition should also be analyzed, alternative financial sources should be studied.

“Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves are over $51 billion. In Armenia, this figure is ridiculous - only $1.5 billion. This means that Azerbaijan is able to cope with the above work,” he noted.

“I believe that among these alternatives, a special place should be given to attracting foreign investments. In this case, the state will save its financial resources, as well as increase the number of stakeholders in maintaining stability in the region. Foreign investments directly attracted to the Nagorno-Karabakh region will play the role of a guarantor for long-term military and political stability. And in this matter it is necessary to try to ensure that foreign investments represent various sources, because then not only investors, but also the countries of which they are residents, will be interested in the stability of the territories where investments will be made,” said Amirov.