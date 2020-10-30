Azerbaijan destroys Armenia's Smerch missile used for attack on Barda

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani army units have destroyed Armenia’s Smerch multiple rocket launcher which had fired at the peaceful population and civilian infrastructure in the city of Barda, the Defence Ministry reported today.

The firing position of the "Smerch" MLRS was determined and destroyed on October 29 at about 15:18 pm local time, the ministry said.

Twenty-five Azerbaijani civilians were killed as Armenian forces fired Smerch missiles at Barda city far from the conflict zone on October 26 and 27.

Earlier, on October 29, the Defence Ministry also shared a video showing the destruction of Armenian units that subjected to fire Azerbajijani civilian infrastructure and peaceful population.

Armenia continues to shell civilian settlements in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabedi regions since 07:35 on October 30, the Defence Ministry reported.

Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani civilians have killed 91 people since September 27 when the Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army, using large-calibre weapons, mortars and artillery. Azerbaijan retaliated with a counter-offensive along the entire front.