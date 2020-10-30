Residents of Barda fully confident in Azerbaijani army - Executive authority

By Trend

Armenian Armed Forces deliberately targeted the Azerbaijani city of Barda for the artillery attack, Head of the Barda District Executive Administration Vidadi Isayev said, Trend reports on October 29.

“Due to Barda’s being a developed trading city, residents of the surrounding territories often go there to trade. Not only its residents, but also residents of Ganja, Aghdam and other nearby cities and settlements suffered from the attack,” he noted.

Isayev also said that the attack hasn’t frightened residents of the city.

"In Barda, life continues as usual. For example, yesterday 1,100 tons of cotton were harvested. This means that the residents are going about their business. They are already accustomed to Armenian provocations, since such provocations are often committed by Armenians. Residents of Barda are completely confident in the Azerbaijani army and that soon we’ll win," added Isayev.

As earlier reported, on October 28 Armenian Armed Forces launched missile attack on central part of Barda city, as a result of which over 20 civilians were killed, and more than 70 were injured.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.