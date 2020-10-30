Azerbaijan expands list of settlements banned with entry-exit due to COVID-19

By Trend





Based on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has made amendments to additional measures regarding the special quarantine regime, related to COVID-19 outbreak, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, with the exception of the movement of operational and special purpose vehicles, as well as trucks, along with Sabirabad city, Javad, Turkadi, Galagayin and Kurkandi villages of the Sabirabad district, the city of Shaki and the village of Kish of the Shaki district, the villages of Shaglakuche and Shikhakeran of the Lankaran district, the city of Guba and the villages of Rustov and Zardabi of the Guba district, the city of Mingachevir, as well as the Aghstafa, Bilasuvar, Khachmaz, Ismayilli, Gakh and Zagatala districts from 00:00 (GMT+4) on October 29, entry-exit from the city of Lankaran, as well as Jalilabad and Masalli districts will be suspended.

Moreover, from 00:00 on October 31 till 06:00 on November 2, along with the cities of Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Shaki, Shirvan, as well as Goygol, Samukh, Sabirabad, Guba, Aghstafa, Bilasuvar, Khachmaz, Isamayilli, Gakh and Zagatala districts, public transport movement in Jalilabad and Masalli districts will be suspended.