Armenia shelling Azerbaijan's Barda, Goranboy regions [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijan's Barda and Goranboy regions, the Defence Ministry reported today at 12.27.

Earlier, the ministry reported that Armenian armed forces subjected to artillery fire the territory of the Goranboy and Terter regions at 09:25 a.m. local time.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev, the Prosecutor General and foreign diplomats in the country are in Barda city that came under Armenian missile attacks on October 28 and 29. The attacks have killed 25 civilians, including a Red Cross volunteer.

Earlier Hajiyev tweeted: We are on the way to Barda and Tartar to show Armenia's intentional war crimes against innocent civilians to international media and diplomatic corps. They will see on the spot crimes of Armenia's political-military leadership. We thank our diplomatic corps for compassion."

Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani positions and civilians come after the US-brokered cease-fire agreement that entered force on October 26.

Armenia has launhced missile attacks tartgeting civilian settlements in Azerbaijan shortly after it resumed attacks near the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27.

Ninety-one civilians have been killed in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijan so far.