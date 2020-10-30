Azerbaijan hands over bodies of soldiers, captured civilians to Armenia - president's aide

By Trend





Azerbaijan handed over to Armenia the bodies of 30 soldiers and two civilians who were captured, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that the bodies of 30 Armenian servicemen and two captured civilians were handed over to Armenia in the Tovuz-Gazakh direction.

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the efforts in this direction of the Russian Ministry of Defense, and personally of Defense Minister, General of Army Sergei Shoigu. Thanks to the support of this initiative by Russia, the Armenian side agreed to open a humanitarian corridor in the Gazakh-Tovuz direction and receive the bodies of its military personnel.