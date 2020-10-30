Azerbaijan shoots down two Armenian Su-25 fighter jets

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani Air Defense Units shot down two Su-25 fighter jets of the Armenian armed forces at about 13:18 and 13:20 on October 29, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The fighter jets sought to inflict airstrikes on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Gubadli direction.

Yesterday Armenia launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda city far from the conflict zone, killing 21 civilians and injuring 70 others. Five more civilians, including a child, were killed in the Armenian missile attack on the same city on October 27.

Armenia launhced missile attacks targeting civilian settlements in Azerbaijan shortly after it resumed attacks near the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27. Ninety-one Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians since then.

Armenia has also been attacking Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.