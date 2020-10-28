21 civilians killed, 70 injured in Armenian missile attack on Barda [UPDATE]

By Azernews





Twenty-one civilians have been killed and 70 others were injured as Armenia launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s Barda city today at 1 p.m. local time, the Prosecutor General’s Office reproted today.

Armenia used forbidden cluster bomb on densely-populated areas of Barda.

Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev described Armenia's attack on civilians in Barda as act of genocide.

"Such delibarate War Crimes of Armenia are deplorable,” he tweeted.

Hajiyev said that Armenia used cluster munitions to inflict excessive casualties among civilians. "It is policy of state terror by Armenia. Delibarately city center of Barda was targeted."

Earlier today he tweeted that “following missile attacks to Tartar armed forces of Armenia firing rockets to Barda. No lessons learned from yesterday's killing of civilians with cluster weapons. Armenia must end it's military occupation and war crimes.”

The Defence Ministry said that Armenian armed forces have also been shelling Azerbaijan’s Goranboy and Tartar districts on October 28 from 14:40 (GMT+4).

Four civilians were killed and ten others were injured as Armenia launched a missile attack on on Garayusifli village in Azerbaijan’s Barda region on October 27.

Among the killed is a child.

The attack on Barda comes after the US-mediated humanitarian truce that became effective on October 26 at 8 a.m.

Sixty-nine Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia’s attacks on civilians so far.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.











