Azerbaijani expert talks post-occupation period's economic benefits

By Trend





When Azerbaijan liberates all of its lands occupied by Armenia, the country’s economy will receive an inflow of several billion dollars, Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said Trend reports.

He noted that these lands are rich with 155 ore reserves, 6 gold deposits, numerous reserves of poly metals, reserves of mineral waters, etc.

The director also stressed that according to preliminary estimates, the reserves of gold in the occupied territories are 132.4 tons, and at current prices, their value is $8 billion.

“Moreover, other ore reserves will develop the country's metallurgy and mining industry, generating billions of dollars in revenue. There will be a positive impact on the agricultural sector as well,” Gasimli noted.

According to the CAERC chairman, 240,000 hectares of agricultural land and 140,000 hectares of land that cannot be used because they’re located near the occupied lands, will be used.

He also added that great opportunities will open up for the development of the tourism sector, including the development of the creative industries, ranging from music to carpet weaving.