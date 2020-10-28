Iran ready to talk over joint water management on border with Azerbaijan

By Trend





Iran is ready to start negotiate with Azerbaijan on the use of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydroelectric junctions as soon as possible, Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi told journalists, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Araghci noted that any changes on the use of these junctions requires a new political agreement.

The deputy minister added that Iran is committed to the contract signed with Azerbaijan on the construction and use of the Khudafarin hydro junction and Giz Galasi hydroelectric complex.