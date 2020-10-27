Pro-Armenian persons call for terrorist attacks on strategic Azerbaijani oil, gas facilities - expert

By Trend

A number of Russian pro-Armenian experts and Armenian-native political experts more actively promote the thesis about the admissibility and necessity of a missile strike by the Armenian Armed Forces on the oil and gas infrastructure facilities of Azerbaijan, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports referring to Vestnik Kavkaza News Agency.

"Such calls must be classified as a call to carry out terrorist acts. Russian law enforcement authorities should initiate criminal cases against these citizens under the relevant articles of the local Criminal Code," Korotchenko noted. "No sympathy for Armenia – whether sincere or bribed - should not be converted into calls for committing terrorist acts against Azerbaijan."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.