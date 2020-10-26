TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenia never supports peace – Azerbaijani MP in interview to TRT World TV channel

26 October 2020 [15:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


In an interview with the TRT World TV channel, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova spoke about the unreadiness of the Armenian side for peace, as well as about the meetings of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Washington, Trend reports referring to Oct. 26.

The MP stressed that Armenia has never been a supporter of peace.

"Azerbaijan took part in the negotiation process for 30 years, but no agreements with Armenia could be reached,” Mikayilova added. “The reason is that Armenia’s goal is not peace, but keeping the Azerbaijani lands under occupation. Moreover, Armenia, having made new provocations against Azerbaijan, made an attempt to seize new territories, thereby continuing its aggressive policy."


