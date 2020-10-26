Armenia shelling Azerbaijani regions amid humanitarian truce

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian armed forces have violated the new humanitarian cease-fire with Azerbaijan that went into effect on October 26.

“On October 26, at 08:05 am, the Armenian Armed Forces violated a new humanitarian ceasefire and from the Lachin side they bombard Azerbaijani army units located in the Safiyan village of the Lachin region,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported today.

Since morning October 26, the territories of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkasan districts have been fired from the vicinities of Armenian Berd, Chambarak, and Vardenis cities. The villages of the Aghdam region are being subjected to artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces today.

The Ministry also said that units of the Azerbaijan Army fully comply with the humanitarian ceasefire regime along the entire front that was came into force on October 26 at 08:00.

The US-mediated cease-fire agreement was announced on September 25 following the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers’ meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and entered force as of 8 a.m. on October 26.

This is the third humanitarian cease-fire that was agreed since the escalation of the tension on September 27.

The two previous truce agreements that had been brokered by Russia, were violated by Armenian few hours after they went into effect on October 10 and October 17 respectively.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.