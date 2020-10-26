TODAY.AZ / Politics

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijanis on liberation of new villages

26 October 2020 [12:19] - TODAY.AZ

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

According to Trend, the post says:

“Several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly districts and the city of Gubadly are liberated from the occupation! I convey my sincere congratulations on this occasion to our entire people! Gaining each new victory becomes possible thanks to the heroism, courage, boldness, bravery and staunchness of our soldiers. I am immensely grateful to each of them! May Almighty Lord bless our Army, our people, our Motherland and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan.”




URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/199322.html

Print version

Views: 9

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also