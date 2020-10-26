Objective Journalist Public Union condemns threats against French reporter

By Trend





On Oct. 23, the Armenians living in France threatened journalist of the French TF1 TV channel Liseron Budul with death for reporting from the front line in the Azerbaijani Karabakh region, Trend reports.

Head of the Objective Journalist Public Union Elshad Eyvazli condemned the threat of violence against the French journalist and the removal of her report from the channel's website.

Speaking on behalf of the public union, Elshad Eyvazli called on the government of France, which considers itself the political center of the world, to take urgent action in this regard and bring to justice French citizens who violated international law and threatened the journalist with death.

“Otherwise, France will be on par with countries where the professional activities of journalists are restricted and freedom of speech is infringed. Once again, we deeply regret the unpleasant incident that happened to our colleague, and strongly condemn the threats against her and call on the French government take urgent action regarding the incident,” said Eyvazli.