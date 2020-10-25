Azerbaijani army destroying military equipment, in background of which Pashinyan took selfie

By Trend

The Azerbaijani army, one after another, is destroying military equipment, in the background of which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took a selfie.

Earlier it was reported about the destruction of the "Tor-M2KM" air defense system, ordered by Armenia from Russia in December 2019.

In the Gubadli direction of the front, Azerbaijani air defense units destroyed an Armenian Air Force’s fighter.

According to official information, a large number of manpower, 2 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 howitzer-guns D-30, 1 cannon 2A36 "Qiasint-B", 7 units were destroyed and disabled last night in various directions of the front. automotive equipment of the Armenian armed forces.



