Armenian armed forces retreat in direction of Gubadli - MoD

By Trend

On October 24 and on the night of October 25, military operations in the Agderin, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Gadrut, Gubadli and Lachin directions of the front continued with different intensity, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

The Armenian troops fired at Azerbaijani troops using smaller arms, tanks, mortars and cannons.

The units of the Azerbaijani army, continuing the operations in accordance with the operation plan, expanded the controlled territories.

Units of the 1st battalion of the 543rd regiment of the Armenian armed forces, retreated in the direction of Gubadli, having suffered losses in personnel and military equipment.