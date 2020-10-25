Ministry of Defense: Armenian Armed Forces resort to provocations to prevent operations of Azerbaijani army

By Trend

Since the hostilities on Oct. 27 started, the continued in the Aghdara, Khojavend, Hadrut, Fuzuli and Gubadli directions of the front line, Anar Eyvazov, press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said at today's briefing, Trend reports.

Eyvazov said that the Armenian troops, which fired at Azerbaijani defensive positions with firearms, mortars and cannons, also fire at Tartar, Barda, Goranboy and Naftalan using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and other artillery installations.

The press secretary noted that Armenia undertook another provocation in order to prevent operations of the Azerbaijani army units in the direction of Lachin and Gubadli.