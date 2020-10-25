President Aliyev says peaceful co-existence best way for future of Karabakh

President Ilham Aliyev has said that the peaceful co-existence of Azerbaijanis and Armenians and good neighbourly ties is the best way for the future of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.



Aliyev made the remarks in an interview with the French Le Figaro newspaper.

“We see Karabakh as a prosperous, safe, secure area of Azerbaijan where people live in peace and dignity, where Azerbaijani and Armenian communities live side by side. The area which we plan to develop as we did in all other parts of Azerbaijan. I can tell you that we have very substantial economic achievements. We have very low level of poverty, it is about five percent. In Armenia it is close to 50 percent. Also very low level of unemployment. Before the pandemic it was around 5 percent, now it is seven. But in comparison with Nagorno-Karabakh which is endemic, it is day and night. So, we can provide much better life, for Armenians who live there, for Azerbaijanis who will return there,” Aliyev said.

He expressed confidence that the two nations will reconcile.

“In the 21st century it is not possible to isolate yourself to commit ethnic cleansing and try to transform de facto situation into secession. It is not possible. No one recognized Nagorno-Karabakh so far, including Armenia itself. I am sure no one will recognize it. Therefore, the best way for the future of Karabakh, not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but all the Karabakh is a big region of Azerbaijan, is to live in peace in harmony, and to try to become good neighbors again-Armenians and Azerbaijanis. This is my plan,” the head of state said.