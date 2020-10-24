Eight schoolchildren killed, 16 injured due to Armenian terror - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education

By Trend

Since the morning of Oct. 24, the Armenian Armed Forces have subjected Goranboy and Tartar districts of Azerbaijan to missile and artillery fire, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Education.

Orkhan Ismayilzade was killed as a result of missile strike in the Kebirli village of the Tartar district. Ismayilzade was a 10th grade student in the Khoruzlu village secondary school.

Also today, 13-year old Artur Mayakov died in the hospital, who was wounded as a result of a missile fired at Ganja on October 17 from Armenia's territory.

As a result of the Armenian attacks, 8 schoolchildren were killed and 16 were injured, nearly 40 schools were seriously damaged.