Azerbaijani teenager killed in Armenian missile attack on Tartar city

Armenia continues to wage the war against civilians, in particular, against children, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page today.



Hajiyev stressed that the Armenian army fired a "Smerch" missile on Azerbaijan’s Tartar city, as a result of this attack 16-year-old Orkhan Ismayilzade was killed.

Earlier today, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that Armenian armed forces from the Aghdere direction are subjecting the territory of the Naftalan, Tartar and Goranboy regions to rocket fire using multiple launch rocket systems.

Earlier, the ministry reported the shelling of human settlements in the territories of the Terter and Barda regions.

In the meantime, thirteen-year-old Artur Mayakov, who was wounded during a missile attack on Ganja on October 17, 2020, also died in the hospital today, the Prosectuor-General's Office reported.