Azerbaijan destroys Armenian strongholds, takes over important heights - MoD

By Trend

The operations on the front line between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued with various intensity in Agdere settlement, Khojavend district, Fuzuli district, Hadrut settlement and Gubadli district on October 23 in the afternoon and on October 24 at night, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijan’s defensive positions by using small arms, mortars and artillery.

The Azerbaijani army continued to conduct military operations in certain areas of the front in accordance with the operational plan.

The Armenian armed forces, which failed to resist in the direction of Khojavend, Fuzuli and Gubadli of the front, suffered big losses.

The warehouses of weapons, ammunition, fuel and lubricants were destroyed. The Armenian armed forces randomly left their positions and retreated in some areas.

The important communications were taken under control. Several strongholds of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed and important heights were liberated.

Currently, hostilities continue along the entire front. The Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.