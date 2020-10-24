UN Country Office ready to provide humanitarian aid to civilians amid Armenian attacks

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

UN Country Office has expressed its readines to provide humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijani civilians affected by Armenian attacks.

This was stated during the meeting held in a video format between the representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Government, as well as the heads of UN agencies in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the assistance could cover the areas of food security, health, education, safety, mine clearance, as well as psychological and social support.

During the meeting, the United Nations Country Office stated the readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to assess the needs of people affected in Azerbaijan and to support the government’s effort to provide them with support in connection with the mentioned hostilities.

Moreover, during the meeting, Cabinet of Ministers highlighted Armenia’s ongoing military provocation against Azerbaijan. It was noted that since September 27, Armenian armed forces had been firing heavy artillery and missile systems at Azerbaijan’s cities and settlements, as a result of which many civilians were killed and wounded, as well as houses, civilian and other objects were severely damaged and destroyed.

Likewise, it was noted that for almost 30 years Armenia has been ignoring the world’s community calls for peace and four UN Security Council resolutions.

Additionally, it was noted that the Azerbaijani Army had to take counter-offensive measures in order to prevent aggression, protect civilian and restore territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

It was underlined that the operations are carried out within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan is protecting itself on its territory.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Thus, Armenia launched a missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.

Sixty-three Azerbaijani civilian have been killed in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on civlian infrastrcuture.